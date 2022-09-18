Ukrainian troops shelling Kherson Region’s Novaya Kakhovka

KHERSON, September 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are shelling Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, air defense was activated, the military-civil administration of Novaya Kakhovka wrote on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

"At 11:04 am Moscow time, air defense is active in Novaya Kakhovka," the administration blogged. Earlier, an air alert was declared in the city.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson Region, including Novaya Kakhovka, since August 28. Schools and social infrastructure have been destroyed and residential buildings were damaged. Three people were killed and 13 others were wounded in a strike on Kerson’s center. Later, a female patient died in hospital.