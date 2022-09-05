IAEA head to publish report on results of mission to Zaporozhye NPP Tuesday

VIENNA, September 5. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi plans to publish the report about the results of the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Tuesday.

"Director General Grossi will on Tuesday issue a report about the nuclear safety, security and safeguards situation in Ukraine - including the findings from the mission to the ZNPP - and later the same day brief the United Nations Security Council about the mission to the plant," the IAEA said in a statement published on its website Monday.