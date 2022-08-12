11 killed, 6 wounded in shooting incident in Montenegro’s Cetinje — TV

BELGRADE, August 12. /TASS/. At least 11 people were killed and six more were badly wounded by an unidentified shooter in Montenegro’s Cetinje, RTCG television channel reported on Friday, citing local police.

According to the TV channel, a policeman is among the casualties. The shooter was killed.

The incident occurred at about 16:00 local time. A 34-year-old man killed his family and then was walking down the city’s streets shooting at passersby. Several children were hurt. The shooter did not let medics to approach those wounded and then opened gunfire at policemen.

An investigation is underway.