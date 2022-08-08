Israeli operation in Gaza Strip killed 45 people, including 16 children — news agency

RABAT, August 8. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians who died as a result of the Israeli army operation in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45, Palestine's WAFA news agency reported on Monday, citing a medical source.

Among the victims of Israeli shelling of the Palestinian enclave territory are 16 children and four women. In addition, 360 people were injured.

On August 5, the Israeli army launched Operation Dawn against the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip. On Sunday evening, an agreement was reached with Egyptian mediation to impose a ceasefire from 23:30 local time (coinciding with Moscow time).