Four dry cargo ships with grain to set sail from Ukraine Sunday — Turkish defense ministry

ANKARA, August 6. /TASS/. Four dry cargo ship carrying grain are expected to depart from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, August 7, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Tomorrow four dry cargo vessels are expected to set sail from Ukrainian ports. One will depart from Odessa and three more from Chernomorsk. There are four vessels," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement says that the dry cargo ships were able to depart from the ports thanks to "active contacts" of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced plans to carry on the work on Ukrainian grain exports.

Earlier the Turkish Defense Ministry informed that the inspection of the Panama-flagged Navistar bulk carrier, which is carrying 33,000 tonnes of corn to Ireland, had ended in Istanbul.