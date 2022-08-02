China’s army begins drills in three locations around Taiwan — TV

BEIJING, August 2. /TASS/. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has started drills in three water areas around Taiwan on the backdrop of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, China’s Central Television reported on Tuesday.

"The PLA Eastern Theater Command is conducting a series of joint military operations around Taiwan," it said, adding that naval and airborne drills are conducted north, southwest and southeast of Taiwan.

The drills were announced after a plane with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed at Taipei airport on Tuesday.

Pelosi’s visit It is the first visit by such a high-ranking US official to the island in the past 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US side that such a move would not be left unanswered and that tough measures would be taken.