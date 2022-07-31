Ukrainian military fires 14 munitions at Donetsk last night — DPR mission

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 14 munitions at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) last night, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said in a statement on Sunday.

"Three 152 mm munitions were fired at the Kirovsky District of Donetsk at 00:34 am. Six 122 mm munitions were fired at the Petrovsky District at 00:48 am. Three 155 mm munitions were fired at 1:49 am and another two 155 mm munitions were fired at 2:37 am," the statement reads.

According to earlier reports, the Ukrainian military used cluster munitions to scatter Lepestok anti-personnel mines on the streets of downtown Donetsk.