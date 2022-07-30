Ukrainian forces fired 20 Grad rockets at Donetsk — DPR

DONETSK, July 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired 20 Grad rockets at the Kievsky District of Donetsk, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center reported Saturday.

According to the mission, the shelling took place at 16:56 local time.

Earlier, the mission reported numerous shellings of various districts of Donetsk with artillery, as well as Grad and Uragan rockets. According to the most recent information, one person was killed in Donetsk Saturday, while several were injured.