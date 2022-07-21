LPR registered no Ukrainian shellings since Monday, trend is positive — People’s Militia

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The LPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) has registered no shellings by Ukraine this week, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko said Thursday, noting that the trend is positive.

"I would like to note a positive trend that instills some optimism in LPR residents. Since Monday, meaning this entire week, our mission to the JCCC has not registered a single shelling of the LPR territory. Of course, fire is being opened, but it can’t compare to what we had before at all," Marochko said on Soloviev Live show.

"We have a positive dynamic that encourages us strongly," Marochko said.

He also noted that LPR servicemen currently fight in Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions, adding that this is being done to ensure LPR citizens’ safety.

Ukrainian forces shelled LPR 1,034 times, firing 10,400 rounds of various ammunition, including 33 Tochka-U tactical ballistic missiles, 32 M142 HIMARS missiles, and 2,164 rockets from Grad, Uragan and Smerch systems," the LPR mission said. According to the mission, shellings damaged or destroyed 1,904 houses in 31 settlements, plus 173 civilian infrastructure objects.