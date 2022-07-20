Terror attack prevented in Kherson

KHERSON, July 20. /TASS/. Members of law enforcement prevented a terrorist attack in Kherson on Tuesday detaining a man who intended to set on fire an office receiving applications for Russian citizenship, according to the Telegram channel of the Kherson Region’s Military-Civilian Administration.

"On the evening of Tuesday, July 19, the Russian Guard prevented an arson of a resident registration office in Kherson. <…> The servicemen responsible for the building’s security detained a man who intended to set the building on fire using a Molotov cocktail," the statement said.

It is noted that members of law enforcement are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident and the motives of the perpetrator.

The Kherson Region is in southern Ukraine bordering the Republic of Crimea. In mid-March, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the region was fully controlled by Russian troops. A military-civilian administration was formed in the region in late April. The region’s authorities also indicated their desire to accede to Russia.