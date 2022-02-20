Kiev forces shelled LPR 49 times per day, republic reports

LUGANSK, February 20. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine over the past day shelled the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) 49 times, People's Militia of the LPR announced on Sunday on its website.

"Over the past day, Ukraine’s forces violated the ceasefire 49 times, shelling 26 settlements of the republic," the statement said, adding that weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements were actively used.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) with 1,120 rounds of ammunition over the past day, according to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC). "The total number of ammunition used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine [over the past day] was 1,120 units," the report said. Ukraine’s security forces used artillery, various types of grenade launchers, mortars, and small arms.

On Sunday alone, Ukrainian forces have shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic 12 times, the People's Militia of the DPR said.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on the morning of February 17. The Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities.