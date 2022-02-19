RT Arabic camera crew comes under fire in Donetsk - TV

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. A camera crew of the RT Arabic television broadcaster has come under fire in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Southeast of Ukraine, the RT Arabic website said on Saturday.

RT correspondent Maxim Al-Turi said the crew was attacked with heavy weapons while reporting the situation in the village of Zaitsevo, 300 meters away from the engagement line in Donbass.

He thanked everybody who had expressed concern about his camera crew and stressed that he and his colleagues had safely left the bombarded area and were well.

Tensions on the engagement line in the east of Ukraine surged up on Thursday morning. The Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics reported the heaviest bombardments by Kiev’s forces in recent months. There have been no immediate reports of fatalities. One woman was injured. The bombardments damaged civilian infrastructure.

On Friday, Lugansk and Donetsk leaders, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, declared evacuation of civilians to Russia in view of the soaring risk of hostilities.