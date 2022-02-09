Syrian serviceman killed, five injured in Israeli missile strike - agency

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. At least one Syrian serviceman was killed and five more injured in Israel’s missile strike on the Syrian capital city of Damascus, the SANA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The agency also reported some damage on the ground.

Israel confirmed the strike, but accused Damascus of being the first to fire a missile.

"In response to the anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria earlier tonight, we just struck surface-to-air missile targets in Syria, including radar and anti-aircraft batteries," the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a Twitter post.