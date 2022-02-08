Nearly 5% of Earth’s population has had COVID-19

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The global tally of confirmed coronavirus cases nears 400 million, or about 5% of the Earth’s population, according to TASS calculations based on the official statistics from world governments and media reports.

However, it is impossible to say precisely how many people have had COVID-19 because official statistics only consider confirmed cases, including recurrent ones.

Five countries - the United States (more than 77 million cases), India (42 million cases), Brazil (26.6 million cases), France (21 million cases), and the United Kingdom (18 million cases) - account for nearly half of the global tally. Eastern European countries demonstrate the highest incidence of coronavirus infection - the number of cases per 100,000 people. Thus, Slovenia reports 38,500 cases per 100,000 and Montenegro - 35,600.

The overall death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 5.7 million. Currently, the mortality rate is 1.44%, the lowest figure in the past 18 months. Despite a dramatic surge in the incidence rates since December 2021, mortality has not been growing in line with the cases.

Most of the fatalities have been reported from the United States (905,500), Brazil (633,000), and India (504,000). In relative terms, the highest mortality rates are registered in Peru (614 deaths per 100,000 of the population), Bulgaria (495), Bosnia-Herzegovina (456), and Hungary (436).

According to experts, coronavirus-associated mortality is decreasing thanks to the expansion of vaccination programs, with more than 10.2 billion vaccine doses being administered. Seven countries - the United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, Malta, Cuba, Portugal, Cambodia, and Singapore - can boast of inoculating more than 90% of people eligible for vaccination. More than 80% of the population are vaccinated against COVID-19 in China, Brunei, Chile, South Korea, Spain, Argentina, Italy, Canada, Qatar, Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Ecuador, Bahrain, Japan, Uruguay, Brazil, Finland, Ireland, and Norway.