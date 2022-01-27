North Korea fires unidentified projectile towards Sea of Japan - Yonhap

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile on Thursday towards the Sea of Japan, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korean military officials.

This is a reported sixth launch of such projectiles by North Korea since the start of the year, according to the agency.

Yonhap reported: "The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters," adding that "It [JCS] did not elaborate."

On January 25, North Korea was reported to test-fire two cruise missiles from an inland territory towards the Sea of Japan.

"Pyongyang apparently test-fired at least two cruise missiles from an inland area Tuesday following four reported rounds of weapons tests, including hypersonic missile launches on Jan. 5 and 11," Yonhap added.