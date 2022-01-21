Experience of Russia-West relations abounds in examples of unfulfilled promises — Lavrov

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. The experience of Russia’s relations with Western countries abounds in examples of their failure to fulfill their promises on European security issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after his talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

"The experience of our communication with Western counterparts on the issues of European security abounds in examples when something was promised but was not fulfilled," Russia’s top diplomat pointed out.

"Our American counterparts, other West Europeans and NATO members are, of course, not good at this [the fulfillment of promises]," Lavrov said.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Russia-US consultations on this issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.