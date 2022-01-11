Peacekeepers secure five socially important facilities in Kazakhstan in 24 hours

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) peacekeeping troops secured five socially important facilities in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Commander of the CSTO’s collective peacekeeping forces Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov told reporters.

"CSTO peacekeepers secured another five socially important facilities in the past 24 hours," he said.

According to Serdyukov, the prompt deployment of the CSTO peacekeeping forces and their actions to secure crucial facilities made it possible for Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies to stabilize the situation in the country.

Protests erupted in various Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots that involved attacks on police officers, service members and government buildings in many cities of the country, primarily in Almaty. Thousands of people were injured, and the number of casualties is unknown. The CSTO sent peacekeepers to the Central Asian country at President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s request. Law and order, the Kazakh authorities affirm, was generally restored to all of the country’s regions.