Kazakhstan reports sharp growth in number of coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN, January 8. /TASS/. Kazakhstan reported an increased coronavirus incidence rate - 1.4 times over the past week. At the same time, about 75% of cases were recorded in Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and Shymkent, Chairman Of the Committee of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan Aizhan Esmagambetova said on Saturday.

"Over the past week, the incidence rate in the country increased 1.4-fold, 1,510 cases were registered per day, while 75% of the incidence falls on three regions - Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and Shymkent," she said in an interview with Khabar-24 TV channel.

According to her, the deterioration of the epidemiological situation is associated with the detected circulation of the omicron coronavirus varant, as well as with the intensive internal migration of the population around the country during the New Year holidays.