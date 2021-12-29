CIS countries made major stride towards unity, Lukashenko believes

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. CIS states made a major stride towards unity when solving pressing issues, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday, according to BelTA.

"The behavior of all of us - heads of states - proves that we understand what is going on. People in our states understand. And a very significant shift happened towards our unity - I am already an experienced man in this regard - in solving issues together," he said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

He added that the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg was a very good and warm event.

"We have seen once again that the leaders of the post-Soviet republics, Belarus included, understand the situation around us very well, and figured out the entanglement of global politics. Thanks to Russia. Of course, Russia always gets the short end of the stick, and this time is no exception. But you’ve proven your reliability this way," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president noted that although the CIS leaders’ meeting was informal, the leaders still managed to approach resolution of principal issues, "especially there were they failed to agree" previously. The head of state emphasized the humanitarian field, especially issues regarding science and the Russian language.

"All our colleagues who supported your proposals on humanitarian issues surprised me in a pleasant way. I believe you will tell the people everything yourself," the Belarusian leader said.