Biden administration realizes that policy of pressure on Syria not working — envoy

NUR-SULTAN, December 27. /TASS/. The Biden administration has realized that the policy of turning the heat way up on Syria is not working, but the situation in the war-ravaged country can be stabilized by providing humanitarian assistance, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with TASS.

According to the Kremlin envoy, with Biden in office, the US stance on Syria underwent some changes and became clearer. "If previously, the policy of maximum pressure on Syria was the order of the day, hoping that it would whip up discontent among the civilian population, along with a wave of protests and regime change, by now they’ve realized that this is not working, this shouldn’t be counted on and it is necessary to work on the enhancement of humanitarian assistance. They also admit that the stabilization of Syria’s situation, as they say, is possible through providing humanitarian assistance," the envoy noted.

In particular, the diplomat noted the preparation of international projects that should provide Syria with additional income. "So far, there are no specifics, for now, it is still on paper but the Americans have already approved the implementation of gas delivery projects from Egypt via Syria to Lebanon and electric power from Jordan through Syria to Lebanon. If this is a transit [arrangement], then Syria as the transit country should receive a certain income," he explained.