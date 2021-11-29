Five Kyrgyz political parties refuse to recognize voting results

BISHKEK, November 29. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s five political parties refuse to recognize the results of the parliamentary polls held in the republic on Sunday.

"We do not recognize the voting results, we demand to declare them invalid and take a new vote," according to the joint statement released on Monday. The country’s politicians also believe that the results have been falsified. Such statement was made by the parties Uluttar Birimdigi (Harmony of the People), Reform, Ata-Meken (Fatherland), Azattyk (Freedom) and the Social Democrats.

On Sunday, during the processing of the data from the polling stations, the system malfunction occurred on the Central Election Commission website. As a result, the page was unavailable for some time. After the website was relaunched, the data from the polling stations has changed. Head of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shildabekova noted that the problem, which was caused by the software errors, was eliminated.

Parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. Twenty-one political parties and nearly 300 candidates in one-seat constituencies were vying for 90 seats in the parliament. Nearly 2,500 polling stations were opened in Kyrgyzstan and in other countries, including 21 in Russia.

The previous elections held in the autumn of 2020 were recognized as invalid due to numerous violations of the election laws. The elections were followed by mass rallies and the change of the president and government.