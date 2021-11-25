Belarusian prime minister says country fell victim to hybrid war

MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. The West is waging a full-blown hybrid war against Belarus by using economic sanctions and provoking migration problems, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday.

"There’s a full-blown hybrid war covering all areas that's waged against Belarus these days,’’ he said by video link at a meeting of heads of cabinets of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries, BelTA agency reported. ‘’Western countries introduced four sanction packages, including against the economy, and are discussing further restrictions, now using as an excuse the migration crisis at the border of Belarus and the EU that has been triggered by none other than the EU.’’

The prime minister said the West seeks to prevent refugees from reaching Europe even after its policies destroyed their homeland. Some other SCO member countries are facing these Western policies as well, he said.

It will make sense for the SCO members to join forces in opposing unilateral restrictions and interference in the affairs of other countries, he said.

Underlying the Western calls for fighting autocracy and promoting democracy, he said, is essentially the ‘’old colonial thinking.’’ Golovchenko said "it reflects the desire to push aside competition in premium markets, disregard for historical and national traditions of other states and the cold geopolitical calculus aimed at preserving Western political and economic dominance.’’

Belarus became a SCO observer in 2015 году.