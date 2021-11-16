Armenia ready to start demarcation of border with Azerbaijan — Security Council

YEREVAN, November 16. /TASS/. Armenia is ready to start the process of delimitation and demarcation of its border with Azerbaijan, but this issue should by no means be linked to the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan said at a meeting with US ambassador Lynne Tracy on Tuesday.

"The Security Council’s secretary said that Armenia was prepared to start the process of demarcation and delimitation, which, however, has nothing to do with the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh. Also, he presented the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border following an attack by Azerbaijani forces. The Security Council’s secretary said that Azerbaijan’s actions were a blow to democracy in Armenia," the Security Council’s press-service said in a news release.

In November, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and border districts of the Syunik Region of Armenia worsened sharply. Both countries say there have been armed incidents, some resulting in casualties. On November 13, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of bombardments of each other’s military positions. Tensions have emerged along certain sections of the inter-state road connecting Armenia with Iran that were taken over by Baku under the November 9, 2020 statement by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. A Russian border guard post was placed there to ensure the free movement of people and vehicles.