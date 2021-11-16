Polish helicopter is hovering over Belarusian border, water jets are used against migrants

BRUZGI /Belarus/, November 16. /TASS/. A Polish military helicopter is hovering over the Belarusian-Polish border, where clashes between migrants and Polish forces are underway, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene. Four water jets are being used from the Polish side.

At the Bruzgi checkpoint a water jet has forced migrants to retreat from the Polish fences about 50 meters into Belarus. A reinforcement of Belarusian police has arrived. They have not intervened in the developments yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, migrants started hurling stones and sticks at the Polish cordons, which retaliated by firing tear gas. Shots were heard. Several stun grenades exploded in front of the migrants.

A crowd of more than 2,000 migrants, mostly from Iraq, has been stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border for a ninth day running. They wish to cross Poland to Germany. On Monday, the migrants left an improvised camp near the Belarusian border checkpoint Bruzgi. At the moment they are right in front of the Polish fences. Poland has built up its forces at the Kuznica checkpoint.