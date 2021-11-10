Belarus registers 25 spy aircraft flights near western borders from November 1

MINSK, November 10. /TASS/. Belarus has registered 25 reconnaissance and 175 combat aircraft flights over the adjacent territory near the republic’s borders since November 1, Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Chief Igor Golub said in a video released by the country’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

"Since November 1, 2021, the forces and capabilities of the radio-technical troops of the Air Force and the air defense troops have uncovered 25 flights by reconnaissance aircraft of various designation over the adjacent territory near the republic’s state border. The minimal distance was up to 20 km from the state border," the commander said.

Also, the air defense troops registered "175 flights by operational-tactical combat aircraft over the adjacent territory and also 64 flights by aircraft of various designation within the 15 km zone," he said.

"That is why, the republic’s armed forces built up air defense quick reaction alert units along the state border both in the western and northwestern directions," Golub said.

As reported earlier on Wednesday, by decision of the Belarusian Defense Ministry agreed with the leadership of the Defense Ministry of Russia, interoperability of forces and capabilities making part of the single regional air defense system of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces were practiced in the air on November 10.

The tasks of patrolling the state border in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus with the involvement of two Tu-22M3 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force were fulfilled.

As the Belarusian Defense Ministry stressed, such flights by strategic bomber aviation will now be carried out on a regular basis. These measures reflect "adequate response to the situation developing in the air and on the ground," the statement said.