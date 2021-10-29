Post-COVID cognitive problems remain up to 3 months in 30% of children, expert says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Cognitive disorders remained for 1-3 months in almost one in every three children who had been infected with coronavirus, Chief Non-Resident Pediatric Specialist in Preventive Medicine of the Russian Health Ministry Leila Namazova-Baranova said on Friday.

"Even after having recovered, 4-12 weeks later and 1-3 months later, cognitive disorders, among other things, remained in children. In 30% of them, that is, one in every three kids. The loss of smell is an indication of a neurotropic [phenomena], which means it affects the central nervous system, this is the behavior of the virus. Thus, this neurotropic effect is delayed, so these figures were absolutely not surprising," she said at a press conference dedicated to the protection of the health of mothers and children during the pandemic.

She added that according to the observations conducted in the summer of 2021, the majority of people retained these changes even after one year. The expert noted that all the children who have had the coronavirus infection needed an expanded health exam just as much as adults did.