South Korean, Russian top diplomats discuss organization of Putin’s visit to South Korea

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has reported that he discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov the organization of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the republic as soon as it becomes possible.

"We agreed to organize Putin’s visit to the republic soon, as soon as the coronavirus situation stabilizes," he said at a press conference following talks with the Russian top diplomat on Wednesday.

According to the South Korean top diplomat, during the meeting, the parties expressed a joint opinion that it is precisely the contacts of the leaders of both countries that facilitate the development of bilateral relations. "We agreed to activate the interaction along the lines of the government and parliaments for the further strengthening of strategic contacts and cooperation in various spheres, such as politics, economy and culture," he added.