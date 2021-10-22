New anti-coronavirus measures will have little impact on economy — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The new anti-coronavirus restrictive measures will have little impact on the economy, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said during a press conference.

"The announced restrictions will not have a very large impact, it will be limited. A lot will depend on how the epidemiological situation develops in the future, what measures will be taken. People’s health is the top priority," she said.

Nabiullina added that the Bank of Russia did not take these measures into account in the forecast, as they were announced recently.

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the proposal to introduce non-working days in the country from October 30 through November 7. Regions with the most difficult epidemiological situation can introduce them earlier, starting from October 23.