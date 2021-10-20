At least two killed, six wounded, including children, in Kabul blast, eyewitnesses say

KABUL, October 20. /TASS/. At least two people were killed and six were wounded in a blast that earlier rocked the Deh Mazang district in Kabul, eyewitnesses told a TASS correspondent.

"At least six people, including schoolchildren heading to a local school, were injured in the explosion. Two were killed," one of the eyewitnesses said.

Earlier, the 1TV channel, citing Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, reported an explosion in the Deh Mazang downtown district across from the border police headquarters. An unidentified individual tossed a grenade inside a passing vehicle belonging to the Taliban militants (outlawed in Russia).

Afghan Interior Ministry spokeswoman Kari Said Hosti confirmed the incident and said two militants were wounded.