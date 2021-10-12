Putin’s envoy slams ‘failed’ US scheme of creating bases in Afghanistan to press Russia

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Washington’s ploy to create military bases on Afghan soil so that it could exert a forceful influence on Russian and regional countries has failed, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov reported on Tuesday.

"The Anglo-Saxon plan to create extensive military bases on the territory of this country to exert a forceful influence, on Russia among others, has completely failed," he said.

According to Kabulov, this failure exposed the Americans to an intellectual and professional crisis in this sphere. "They demonstrated complete incompetence when assessing the situation and their own capabilities, along with poor knowledge not only of Afghanistan but of the entire region," he added.