Filipino Nobel Prize winner urges authorities in Russia, worldwide to respect journalists

LONDON, October 9. /TASS/. The decision of the Norwegian Nobel Committee to award the Peace Prize to the representatives of independent media outlets should remind authorities in Russia and globally of the necessity to respect journalists, Filipino journalist Maria Ressa who shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Dmitry Muratov said on Friday.

"Harassment and intimidation against me and my fellow journalists in the Philippines is a stark example of a global trend that journalists and freedom of the press are facing increasingly adverse conditions. I hope today's Nobel Peace Prize 2021 award will remind the authorities in the Philippines, Russia and around the world the need to respect journalists and journalism," she told the British Sky News TV channel. "Independent journalism holding power to account has never been as important as it is today," she explained.