Minsk refutes Poland’s allegations about use of weapons by Belarusian border guards

MINSK, October 8. /TASS/. Belarusian border guards did not use weapons at any border section over the past day, Belarusian State Border Committee Spokesman Anton Bychkovsky told TASS on Friday.

"No weapons were used at any border section during the past day," he said.

Polish Border Guards spokeswoman Anna Michalska told journalists earlier that a Belarusian patrol opened gunfire at Polish soldiers at the border.

More than 14,000 migrants have reportedly tried to illegally cross into Poland from Belarus since August. Most of the attempts were stopped by border guards. Warsaw places responsibility for the situation on Belarus, which, as the Polish side claims, receives migrants and then sends them across the border to Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, seeking to provoke a migration crisis in Europe.

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in late May that his country had served as a barrier to the flows of illegal migrants to the European Union but, given the current ramped-up Western political pressure against Belarus, Minsk warned that it could stop performing this function.