WHO gradually moving towards resolution of Sputnik V issue — spokeswoman

GENEVA, October 8. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) is gradually moving towards the authorization of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Shaib said at a briefing in Geneva Friday.

"We are near to solving several issues," she said, answering a journalist’s request to comment on the Sputnik V application review timeline, adding that she is unaware when this discussion will take place exactly - this week or later. According to the spokeswoman, the WHO is "gradually solving most of the issues with this COVID vaccine."

The spokeswoman noted that the Sputnik V issue was also discussed during the WHO briefing Thursday. Back then, Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao stated that the review of the application on the Russian vaccine was paused due to the lack of certain legal procedures, and that, as soon as these procedures are complete, the review will be resumed.

She stated that the WHO is expecting the full information on the Sputnik V dossier from the applicant - the Russian Direct Investment Fund. After that, it would be necessary to decide upon the finalization of inspections on Russian production lines, she said, adding that this process is close to resumption.

Last week, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko met with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. In a press briefing on October 2, he said that all barriers that obstructed the registration of the Sputnik V have been eliminated.

On September 27, the WHO told TASS that the organization was waiting for additional information on Sputnik V from Moscow for inclusion of the vaccine in the list of medicines recommended for emergency use, adding that the international experts would only be able to travel to Moscow once this information is received and reviewed. Earlier this year, WHO inspected four Russian production lines within the framework of the preliminary qualification of the Sputnik V, providing its remarks about one of them.

Currently, the WHO recommends seven vaccines for emergency use. Additionally, 13 other applications, including the Sputnik V and the EpiVacCorona are at various stages of reviewing.