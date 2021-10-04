Terrorist threat escalating in some areas in Syria’s Idlib — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The terrorist threat is still in place in Syria’s Idlib zone and is even escalating in certain areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shourky.

"The terrorist threat is still in place in the Idlib de-escalation zone and is even escalating in some areas. Today, we expressed concern over this situation," he said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, terrorist groups continue to stage attacks from the Idlib zone at the Syrian government army positions and against the Russian contingent.

"That is why, Russia unequivocally reiterates the necessity of the full implementation of the agreements reached by Presidents [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and [of Turkey Recep Tayyip] Erdogan on the isolation of terrorists, first of all from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, outlawed in Russia - TASS), however they’re disguising themseleves, with the ultimate goal of exterminating these groups," Lavrov said. "We are guided by this approach and the sooner it is done, the better".