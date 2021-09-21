Russia’s Kadyrov invites Biden to Chechnya in response to his UNGA remarks

GROZNY, September 21. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has offered an invitation to the region to US President Joe Biden in response to his recent comments about LGBTQ rights in Chechnya, Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Tuesday, Biden addressed the UNGA session, calling on the international community to join forces to protect rights of sexual minorities around the world, separately mentioning Chechnya to Cameroon.

"Biden, who shamefully returned troops from Afghanistan, suddenly started mentioning Chechnya. We are still yet to get over his certain ridiculous statements and actions as president of the US and he has already cheered us up with new strange and unreasonable statements. Biden made such an absurd statement that I can only invite his to our region in response," Kadyrov wrote.