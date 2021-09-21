Russia hails reopening of Kabul airport — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The resumption of Kabul airport’s operations creates the conditions for a return to normal life in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We hail the reopening of Kabul international airport announced on September 20. It creates positive conditions for the country’s return to a normal, peaceful life," the diplomat said.

According to her, the task of the socio-economic reconstruction of Afghanistan is becoming increasingly relevant. "We mark the visit of the head of the WHO [Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] to Kabul, his meeting which took place on September 20, with the head of the interim Taliban government [Mohammad Hasan Akhund]," she stressed.

On September 20, Kabul airport was officially declared open for domestic and international flights. Air service in Afghanistan was suspended by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia).

On August 15, then President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country, and the Taliban entered Kabul without encountering any resistance. Kabul airport's runway and terminals were severely damaged due to the chaos and the terrorist attack that occurred on August 26. Technical specialists from Qatar and Turkey arrived to the airport, and carried out restoration operations over the last few days.