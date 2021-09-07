Afghan government to be announced soon, Taliban spokesman says

MOSCOW, September 7. / TASS /. Afghanistan’s new government will be announced shortly, however, no specific date has been specified yet, Taliban (banned in Russia) Spokesman in the Qatar office Muhammad Suhail Shaheen told TASS on Tuesday.

"I cannot confirm a specific date but it is expected to be announced soon," Shaheen stated.

Earlier, a source mentioned that the ceremony of announcing the new government could take place on September 8, 2021.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. The northern province of Panjshir was the only pocket of resistance to the Taliban. On Monday, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Panjshir came under the control of the radicals and, therefore, the war in Afghanistan is over.