China pledges continued assistance to Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

BAIJING, August 18. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities intend to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan even after the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) took the reins of power, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We will continue to facilitate efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan and provide the country with all possible assistance in order to boost its socio-economic development," he pointed out. "Beijing is hopeful that all interested parties will resolve [their] differences through peaceful dialogue," the diplomat emphasized.

According to Zhao Lijian, Afghanistan currently needs to restore stability. "China will always pursue a friendly policy towards the Afghan people," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in American history. On August 15, Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul and took control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country.