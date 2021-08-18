China to build new diplomatic relations with Afghanistan once situation stabilizes

BEIJING, August 18. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to establish new diplomatic relations with Afghanistan but only after the situation in the country stabilizes and "a tolerant government" is formed there, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"It will be possible to talk about whether China will establish new diplomatic relations with Afghanistan only after a tolerant and open government is formed there that would sufficiently represent the country’s interests," he pointed out.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Beijing’s position on Afghan issues "is clear and unequivocal." "We will wait and recognize the new government after it is formed," he added.

After the United States had announced the end of its military operation in Afghanistan, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched an offensive and entered the country’s capital of Kabul on August 15, meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled. Western countries are now evacuating their citizens, including diplomats, from Afghanistan.