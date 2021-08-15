Taliban now controls all districts of Kabul — spokesman

TEHRAN, August 15. The radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has gained control over the entire territory of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Sunday.

"The security situation in Kabul is under control, our forces have reached all districts of the city," the Ariana News channel quoted him as saying.

The spokesman added that Taliban members will be on duty at night to maintain security, and assured residents there was nothing to be afraid of.

In his words, the radical movement’s leaders made the decision to enter the Afghan capital following reports of plunder and instability there.

According to Al Arabiya, militants of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and are taking control of governmental offices, abandoned by pro-government forces. Reportedly, Taliban militants have already seized the presidential palace. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country, fleeing presumably to Tajikistan or Oman. The Taliban urged city residents to stay indoors for security reasons.

Afghanistan’s acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakval imposed a night-time curfew in the city starting from 21:00 local time (19:30 Moscow time) in order to prevent provocations and maintain the security of the civilian population.