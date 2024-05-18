Israeli army conducts raids in West Bank — broadcaster

DUBAI, May 18. /TASS/. The Israeli army is conducting raids in the West Bank, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the broadcaster, the raids are being carried out in a town south of the city of Qalqilya, a town west of the city of Salfit and settlements south and northwest of Nablus.

The TV channel added that Israeli forces had arrested several workers from Gaza in the town of Barta’a south of Jenin.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria, and launched a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.