Lukashenko orders government to prepare set of measures against West’s new sanctions

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the government to prepare a set of measures against new sanctions slapped by the West, president’s Spokesperson Natalya Eismont said on Tuesday.

"The head of state has instructed the government to work out a set of additional measures against a new round of sanctions. Belarus will pay back in its coin. We will take retaliatory measures to the extent possible," Natalya Eismont was quoted by BelTA news agency as saying. She did not specify what countermeasures were meant.

On Monday, the US, Canada and the UK imposed economic sanctions against Minsk, explaining that these measures came in response to the violation of human rights. The US particularly slapped sanctions on dozens of Belarusian companies, including Belaruskali as well as the National Olympic Committee and the Investigative Committee of the country. In turn, London imposed trade measures against potash and petroleum products, ban on acquisition of several bonds issued by Belarus and its state banks, giving loans to Minsk and provision of insurance services. Canada imposed sectoral sanctions against Belarus which will particularly affect petroleum and potash products.