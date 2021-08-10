Philippines considers possibility of emergency use of Sputnik Light vaccine

BANGKOK, August 10. /TASS/. Filipino authorities are working on the issue of approving the Russian Sputnik Light single-dose vaccine against coronavirus for an emergency use authorization (EUA), the Manila Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, quoting Director General of the Filipino Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Eric Domingo.

"The single-dose Sputnik [Light] has applied for an EUA and is now under review by our regulatory experts," the FDA head said.

The agency will make a decision on this issue within three weeks.

Filipino doctors have fully vaccinated 8.5% of the country’s population of 109 mln. The first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus was received by 10.8% of the residents.

Over the past 24 hours, the country has detected 8,560 new infections with 92 fatalities. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic in the Philippines, over 1.6 mln coronavirus infections have been documented with 1.5 mln recoveries and 29,200 deaths.

According to the FDA, the republic has approved the use of the vaccines produced by Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Bharat Biotech, Johnson & Johnson, as well as of the Russian Sputnik V shot.