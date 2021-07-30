OSCE President urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to comply with peace agreements

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. OSCE President, Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linda called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to comply with the previously achieved agreements on peaceful settlement of unresolved matters in her Twitter Thursday.

"Reports of repeated incidents along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border cause grave concern. Urge sides to build on recent humanitarian steps & implement 9 Nov statement in full to address unresolved issues peacefully," she said.

According to reports from both Armenia and Azerbaijan, intensive firefights took place at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Baku reported two injured servicemen, while Yerevan reported three dead and five injured soldiers. The same day, on Russian initiative, the sides agreed to a ceasefire starting on July 28. However, both sides reported new fights on Thursday.

The situation at the border remains tense since May 12, when the Armenian Defense Ministry reported an intrusion of Azerbaijani forces in the Syunik Province. Since both sides report incidents from time to time.