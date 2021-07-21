OPCW Technical Secretariat corrects mistake in report on Navalny case — German embassy

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Technical Secretariat has corrected a mistake in a draft report on the incident involving Alexey Navalny, which concerned the date when an OPCW group was sent to Germany, the German embassy in Moscow said in a statement.

"On May 17, 2021, the OPCW Technical Secretariat presented a draft OPCW report on the implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction in 2020," the statement reads. "The document featured an incorrect date of an OPCW group’s departure for Germany, and the Technical Secretarial corrected the mistake at Germany’s request. Right after that, an updated version of the report was provided to the states parties," the embassy added.

According to the German embassy, the new version contains the right date of Germany’s written request for technical assistance to the OPCW, September 4, 2020.