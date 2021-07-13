Ukraine’s parliament to consider interior minister’s resignation on July 15 — news agency

KIEV, July 13./TASS/. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) will consider the resignation of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov on July 15, UNN news agency reports referring to its sources.

According to the news agency, late on Tuesday, president’s Servant of the People faction will meet for a session to consider personnel issues, including that of the interior minister. President Vladimir Zelensky is expected to take part.

Arsen Avakov has been Interior Minister of Ukraine since February 27, 2014. He is the only minister, who came after the change of power in 2014 and has retained his post up to the present day despite repeated changes in the composition of the Ukrainian government.