Russian expert points to possibility of contracting two COVID-19 strains at once

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. It is possible to contract two coronavirus strains at once, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology Natalya Pshenichnaya told reporters.

"Cases of double infection with various strains of the same virus have been known for a long time. There are numerous records of infection with two strains and even subtypes of the flu, the flu and SARS-CoV2 and even different SARS-CoV2 strains," she noted.

According to Pshenichnaya, cases of infection that two strains cause together are common among elderly people and those with a weaker immune system. Such an illness is more severe and lasts longer.

"A disease caused by two combined virus strains is dangerous for people with a weaker immune system because the long-term persistence of various strains inside the body may result in genetic recombination (the exchange of genetic material between the strains), which may further change the virus and create new variants. This is why everyone needs to get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to prevent the virus from developing in the human population and mutate," Pshenichnaya emphasized.

Cases of infection with two coronavirus strains at once were earlier detected in Thailand and Belgium.