Haiti government requests security aid from US — Department of State

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The government of Haiti requested the United States to provide security assistance and help investigate the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a US Department of State spokesperson told TASS.

"The Haitian government has requested security and investigative assistance, and we remain in regular contact with Haitian officials to discuss how the United States can assist," the spokesperson said without giving further details.

Earlier, Reuters reported citing Elections Minister Mathias Pierre that Haiti's government has requested that the United States send troops to protect key its infrastructure following the assassination.

Meanwhile, CNN said citing Mathias Pierre that the government of Haiti expects about 500 US servicemen to be sent to the country.

President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded during an attack by an unidentified group on his residence late Tuesday. First Lady Martine Moise was wounded. The Council of Ministers introduced the 15-day martial law in the republic.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph assumed leadership in the country. Ariel Henry, whom Moise appointed as the country's Prime Minister on Monday, said he was the one who should be in charge, adding that he does not view the current leadership as legitimate. The elections of the president, the parliament and municipal heads in Haiti are slated for September 26, with runoff due on November 21 if necessary.