Israel strikes Hamas facilities in Gaza in response to launch of incendiary balloons

TEL AVIV, June 16. /TASS/. Fighter jets of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attacked Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip in response to the launch of incendiary balloons to the Jewish state’s territory, the Israeli military said.

"In the past day, numerous balloons carrying explosives and combustion agents were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip in order to start fires. In response, fighter jets of the Israeli Defense Forces carried out strikes at military compounds of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, used by terrorists of Hamas’ Khan Yunis and Gaza Brigades."

Israel’s state-run Kan radio reported that it was the first Israeli strike since an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire came into force on May 21. According to the broadcaster, dozens of incendiary balloons were launched towards Israel on the afternoon of June 15, starting about two dozens of wildfires. No casualties were reported.

On May 21, a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip came into force, following 11 days of missile strikes by both sides.

The escalation was sparked by clashes at Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem in early May, after the Israeli court had ruled to evict Arab families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. The Palestinian radicals fired over 4,000 rockets; in response, Israeli air forces bombed hundreds of targets in the enclave. A total of 13 people died in Israel, while 256 were killed in the Gaza Strip, including women and children.