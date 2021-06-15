Second batch of Sputnik V delivered to Libya — TV

CAIRO, June 16. /TASS/. The second batch of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Libya on Tuesday, Libya Al Ahrar TV reported.

According to the report, the plane transporting the Russian vaccine landed at Mitiga International Airport near the capital Tripoli on Tuesday afternoon.

The Libyan health ministry said several doses of the vaccine will be examined by local labs before the vaccination campaign begins.

The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Libya in early April, when the country launched national vaccination campaign for people aged 70 and older, people with chronic diseases and doctors treating COVID-19.

Libya, with a population of about 6.7 million people, has reported more than 190,000 COVID-19 cases on its territory so far, while the death toll exceeds 3,000.